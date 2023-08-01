The map shows which areas near the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire are still under evacuation alert and which properties are now in the all clear zone. (CSRD)

Evacuation alert lifted for 55 Shuswap properties near Adams Lake wildfire

Despite growth, fire continues to move away from structures

Some evacuation alerts affecting residents near a large Shuswap wildfire have been rescinded.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 1, Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, 21 kilometres north of Chase, at grown to 2,527 hectares, reported the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) website.

A previous 2,000-hectare estimate was downsized last week to 1,821.

The fire did not show any significant growth towards populated areas to the south, and on July 31, the decision was made to move Structure Protection Units to Osoyoos and the Ross Moore Lake fire near Kamloops.

Evacuation alerts affecting properties south of the Adams Lake blaze were amended due to the fire’s growth away from structures.

An update from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) stated alerts had been partially rescinded in some areas as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Downgraded to ‘all clear’ status were properties in Woolford Point Estates and Enns Reach, with addresses from from 2597 to 2741 Rawson Rd. All homes in Dorian Bay and properties from 2893 to 2900 Rawson Rd. were to remain on alert until further notice. The CSRD and SEP asked residents to stay prepared to leave on short notice.

This left 37 properties on evacuation alert, while 55 were all clear.

The fire is part of the Adams Complex, including the Ross Moore Lake and Bush Creek East fires, which had eight helicopters assigned to it. An Incident Management Team, structure protection personnel and 10 pieces of heavy equipment were also responding to the Adams Lake East fire.

