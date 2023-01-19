(West Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

(West Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Erratic driving leads to West Kelowna drug bust

Thousands of dollars worth of drugs seized

Some dangerous driving led to the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs.

West Kelowna RCMP were alerted to a silver Hyundai that was all over the road on Bentley Road on Jan. 19. The car was first spotted near Shannon Lake School, where the driver went up onto the sidewalk and almost struck a child.

The car was found parked illegally in front of a business on Highway 97. Upon inspection, it was found that the driver was previously known to police, and the investigation led to the seizure of a significant amount of crack cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

The driver was arrested and is now facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

READ MORE: Kelowna not spared unprecedented increase in online exploitation of children: RCMP

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaCrimeDrug bustRCMP

Previous story
10 dogs left outside without food or water after B.C. owner hospitalized in Alberta
Next story
VIDEO: Young orcas caught showboating off Greater Victoria

Just Posted

The B.C. Hockey League has announced its lineup for the 2023 Skills Competition this Saturday, Jan. 19. (Photo- BCHL)
Fastest skater? Hardest shot? Lineup for BCHL’s skills competition announced in Penticton

These are just two of at least 12 bike lane signs within 100 feet of each other in the 500 block of Martin Street. The city is in the design stage of the final section of the Lake to Lake bike lane that will go through to Skaha Lake. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Design underway of final section of controversial $8 million Penticton bike lane

Bob MacMillan raises a toast to Robbie Burns at the celebration for the 261st birthday of the Scottish Bard in 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Still time to get a spot at Robbie Burns Night in Penticton

City Hall. (File photo)
Penticton council to trial public open house