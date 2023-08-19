The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire west of Okanagan Falls is now 1,000 hectares. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

Emergency reception centre in Penticton activated at new location

Wildfire evacuees can access support at Princess Margaret Secondary

A new emergency reception centre in Penticton has been activated for wildfire evacuees.

The centre has moved from Ellis Street to Princess Margaret Secondary at 120 Green Avenue West, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen said Saturday, Aug. 19.

Volunteers from Penticton’s Emergency Support Services team are currently accommodating those impacted by the Crater Creek and Upper Park Pill Creek wildfires.

Between the two blazes, there are 270 properties on evacuation order.

An additional 441 properties are under evacuation alert.

People needing immediate support must register at the centre in person, Penticton’s ESS team said.

The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos saw significant growth overnight and now sits at 37,000 hectares.

The Upper Park Pill Creek wildfire near Twin Lakes remains an estimated 22,000 hectares size, as of Saturday at 12 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘Aggressive’ Twin Lakes wildfire still 1,090 hectares; hundreds displaced

