The fire near Twin Lakes has already led to evacuation orders for residents. (Penticton Western News)

The fire near Twin Lakes has already led to evacuation orders for residents. (Penticton Western News)

Emergency reception centre activated in Penticton for wildfire evacuees

The newly-discovered blaze near Twin Lakes prompted evacuation orders Friday morning

An emergency reception centre has been activated in Penticton amid the slew of wildfire evacuation orders issued in the South Okanagan on Friday morning, Aug. 18.

Evacuees impacted by the wildfires near Keremeos and Twin Lakes can access support at the centre, located at 199 Ellis Street.

Volunteers from Penticton’s Emergency Support Services team are currently accommodating those impacted by the Crater Creek wildfire, located south of Keremeos, and the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire, discovered early on Friday near Twin Lakes.

People needing immediate support must register at the centre in person, the city’s ESS team said.

“The Penticton Fire Department is providing support as needed to other local agencies while maintaining resources to ensure needed protection levels for Penticton,” reads a statement from the city.

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire is now more than 100 hectares in size and rapidly growing, with the community of Willowbrook now on evacuation order as a result of the blaze.

Evacuation alerts for 189 properties have been issued within the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen for the 22,000-hectare Crater Creek wildfire. 19 properties under evacuation order.

The RDOS also on Friday urged people to stay off the lakes and not interfere with wildfire crews accessing water to fight the regional blazes.

“Watercraft and drones can create serious safety issues from helicopters and planes accessing water from lakes.”

READ MORE: Willowbrook ordered to evacuate due to Twin Lakes wildfire

READ MORE: Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos grows over 22,000 hectares

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsEmergency PreparednessOkanaganPenticton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation order issued for Adams Lake properties in Shuswap
Next story
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

Just Posted

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

Creeks and rivers are running dry, prompting a Level 5 Drought rating for the Okanagan. (Okanagan WaterWise photo)
Okanagan drought rating heats up to highest, level 5

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has a new new Elected Official Code of Conduct Policy. The policy replaces the Code of Ethics Policy from 2005. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen adopts code of conduct policy

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer