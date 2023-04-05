Emergency crews respond to report of smoke at Salmon Arm mobile home park

No information provided yet on damage from smoke or possible injuries

A full contingent of firefighters and fire trucks, as well as RCMP and ambulance personnel, responded to a report of a fire at the Stardust Mobile Home Park about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Firefighters, RCMP and ambulance crews responded to a fire call at a mobile home park in Salmon Arm early Wednesday evening.

The call came in about 5 p.m. April 5 for the Stardust Mobile Home Park in the 4000 block of 11th Avenue NE, where smoke was reported.

Emergency personnel remained on scene for more than an hour but were not available for comment on damage or potential injuries.

More information as it becomes available.

Read more: Mountain bike trails lead new head of Salmon Arm’s planning department to city job

Read more: Good news deposited in campaign to protect Shuswap Lake from algal blooms

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersRCMPSalmon Arm