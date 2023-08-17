A new wildfire has sparked in Kelowna, north of Knox Mountain. (Sue Reuzi/Facebook)

Embers from West Kelowna blaze cross lake to Kelowna’s Wilden neighbourhood

The blaze started just before 10 p.m.

There are reports the McDougall Creek wildfire has jumped Okanagan Lake and flames have been spotted in the Knox Mountain area.

Large flames from candling trees have sent embers flying across the lake as winds gusts up to 50 km/hr, according to evacuees in West Kelowna.

BC Wildfire Services has it named the blaze the Lochview Road wildfire but it is also close to Upper Canyon Road North, north of Knox Mountain as well as Clifton Road.

At this time, it is 0.009 hectares in size and wind is pushing the blaze north.

Structures in the area are close to the new blaze and are at risk.

More to come.

READ MORE: West Kelowna inferno crests over ridge; community on high alert

B.C. Wildfires 2023

