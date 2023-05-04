Cash, weapons and illicit drugs are photographed by B.C. police after targeting gangs across B.C. for the first three months of 2023. (Photo CFSEU-BC)

Drugs, weapons and cash seized in provincewide police initiative to disrupt gang crime

Anti-gang police team seizes drugs, cash and weapons from across the province

Several kilograms of drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and more than 80 weapons were seized from gang members in the last three months by a provincial anti-gang police agency.

On Tuesday (May 2), B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said it seized roughly 2kg of drugs, an assortment of weapons, including brass knuckles, tasers and five firearms and about $70,000 in cash.

Through these investigations, officers were able to bring several gang members into the “gang intervention and exiting team,” which helps members cut ties and steer towards safer lifestyles.

Police said the anti-gang activity was a collective of uniformed police officers who patrolled “high-risk places at key times” to disrupt gang activity. Police say they targetted individuals that the police had identified in the past.

The agency’s efforts spanned B.C., partnering with detachments in Langley, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Nanaimo, Campbell River, Prince George, Vancouver and Victoria.

Supt. Alison Laurin, deputy support officer for the agency, said the program “sends a message to them that police agencies are working together.”

Police say the program created 260 police files and collected key intelligence that will help future investigations.

READ MORE: Federal drug unit probe in South Surrey part of ‘major’ B.C.-wide synthetic-opioid bust


connor.mcdowell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. gang problem

 

Cash, weapons and illicit drugs are photographed by B.C. police after targeting gangs across B.C. for the first three months of 2023. (Photo CFSEU-BC)

Cash, weapons and illicit drugs are photographed by B.C. police after targeting gangs across B.C. for the first three months of 2023. (Photo CFSEU-BC)

Cash, weapons and illicit drugs are photographed by B.C. police after targeting gangs across B.C. for the first three months of 2023. (Photo CFSEU-BC)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Highway 97 unsafe’: Flood waters shut down roads in Cache Creek
Next story
Okanagan Lake water level rapidly rising

Just Posted

It was so hot on Sunday in the Vernon area that you could enjoy sitting on the shore of Okanagan Lake, soaking up the rays. Vernon established a new maximum high record of 25.3 degrees Sunday, Oct. 2, breaking the old mark of 24.4 established in 1904. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan Lake water level rapidly rising

(Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)
Heavy rain coming to the Okanagan, more flooding possible

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks kept their season alive Wednesday, May 3, following a 3-2 overtime win against the Penticton Vees. (Screenshot from Penticton Vees/Twitter)
Penticton Vees fall in overtime to Salmon Arm, handed first playoff loss in 27 games

Kristine Jack with several posters depicting the history of the Penticton Pow Wow at the yard of the Outma Sqilx'w Cultural School. The Pow Wow Between the Lakes will be moving from the field to South Okanagan Events Centre, visible in the background. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton Women in Business: Reviving and thriving, Kristine Jack continues to grow the Pow Wow