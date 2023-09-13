Salmon Arm RCMP have been busy with traffic enforcement. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP have been busy with traffic enforcement. (File photo)

Driver clocked doing 165 km/h in 90 km/h zone, Salmon Arm RCMP impound vehicle

RCMP kept busy with traffic enforcement

A pair of drivers caught travelling at excessive speeds had their vehicles impounded by police.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said officers have been busy with traffic enforcement, and shared details of a few recent incidents including two from Saturday, Sept. 2, involving speeding drivers. One involved a B.C. driver who was ticketed for excessive speed and passing on a double solid line on the highway. In a Sept. 11 media release, West said it was determined the driver was doing 165 km/h in a 90 km/h zone. In the second incident, which occurred around 2:14 a.m., West said the vehicle was found to be travelling in excess of 100km/h on approach to the downtown area of Salmon Arm “which is a 50km/h speed zone.” In both incidents the vehicles driven were impounded.

Another vehicle was impounded on Sept. 1, but not for excessive speed. This impoundment happened around 10 a.m., after a driver had departed a liquor establishment and was showing signs of impairment.

“The driver refused to comply with a roadside screening device breath demand made by a patrolling officer,” said West.

The driver also received a 90-day driving prohibition as well as a ticket as the vehicle he was operating had no valid insurance.

West reminded drivers that school zones are back in effect and will be a focus for Salmon Arm RCMP.

“Please slow to the 30km/h speed limit in these areas,” said West, who added the following details:

• Excessive speed fines range from $368 to $483 and impoundment of vehicle and payment of towing/storage

charges;

• Speed in school zone fines start at $196 and range up to $483 for excessive speed with vehicle impoundment.

“Despite the fines please slow down! A child’s safety is being placed at risk!” said West.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man amid alleged sale of stolen bicycle

Read more: B.C. sets maximum rent increase for 2024 at 3.5%

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPSalmon ArmTraffic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chinatown stabbing puts B.C. spotlight on ‘not criminally responsible’
Next story
Hola Mola! Researchers tracking massive tropical fish off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

A proposal is coming to council to build 33 homes on Reservoir Road east of Naramata. (City of Penticton)
Penticton council approves controversial Naramata Bench development

A plane at Penticton Airport. (Western News file photo)
Air Canada grounds service to Penticton

The red areas on this map represent areas of British Columbia under Drought Level 4 conditions, while the dark red areas are under Drought Level 5, the most severe condditions in the province. (British Columbia Drought Information Portal)
Severe drought conditions expand in British Columbia

OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre has teamed up with Papa Murphy’s Pizza in Penticton for a fundraising campaign from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. (Photo- OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre)
Buy a pizza in Penticton, support children across the South Okanagan