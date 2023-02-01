Highway 97 at Highway 3A Junction, just south of Kaleden Weigh Scale on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. DriveBC is warning of slippery conditions on both highways on Wednesday. (Photo- DriveBC)

DriveBC warns of slippery conditions on Highway 97 between Summerland and Osoyoos

Slippery conditions are also being reported on Highway 3 between Hedley and Osoyoos

Motorists are asked to watch for slippery sections along Highway 97 between Summerland and Osoyoos on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

DriveBC is warning of the conditions for 84 kilometres, starting at Bridgeman Road in Summerland through to the Canada-U.S. border, south of Osoyoos.

The provincial group is also reporting sections of compact snow on Highway 97.

On Highway 3, DriveBC is warning of slippery sections between Hedley and east of Osoyoos, for close to 100 kilometres.

Environment Canada is calling for more periods of snow in Penticton on Wednesday morning until 12 p.m., before a mix of sun and cloud takes over the sky for the rest of the afternoon.

The federal agency expects temperatures in the city to remain below zero until Thursday, Feb. 2.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

