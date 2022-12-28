DriveBC is warning motorists on Wednesday, Dec. 28, about slippery conditions on Highway 97 from Kalenden to Osoyoos. (Photo- DriveBC)

DriveBC warns of black ice on Highway 97 in the South Okanagan

Slippery conditions on Dec. 28 for 51 km from Kaleden to south of Osoyoos

Motorists on Highway 97 are asked to take extra precautions on Wednesday, Dec. 28, because of black ice from Kaleden to Osoyoos.

DriveBC says the slippery conditions are expected for 51 kilometres, starting at Highway 97 and Junction 3A through to the Canada-U.S border, south of Osoyoos.

Sections of road south of Penticton are being reported as slippery by both DriveBC and Facebook users. Waterman Hill from Kaleden to Okanagan Falls, in particular, is being described by drivers as “icy.”

DriveBC is also warning for black ice on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

On Highway 3A, between Green Mountain Road and Junction 3A in Kaleden, drivers are also being asked to watch out for slippery conditions.

READ MORE: Freezing rain expected on Highways 3 and 97

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsOkanaganRoad conditionsWinter

Previous story
Northwest B.C. mayor steps in to help apartment residents after burst water pipes
Next story
BC Parks’ camping reservations opening soon

Just Posted

DriveBC is warning motorists on Wednesday, Dec. 28, about slippery conditions on Highway 97 from Kalenden to Osoyoos. (Photo- DriveBC)
DriveBC warns of black ice on Highway 97 in the South Okanagan

Penticton Vees assistant coach and former NHL blue liner Cam Barker (second to left) has been named to Team BC at the 2023 Canada Games in Prince Edward Island. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)
Penticton Vees assistant coach, former NHL defenceman heading to Canada Winter Games

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested Brandon Allen Oppenheimer for assault with a weapon and and other charges Thursday night, Aug. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Woman allegedly punched in Vernon elevator for refusing money to stranger

Sandbags, (City)
Penticton provides sand and bags for homes experiencing flooding