DriveBC warns of black ice on Highway 97 in the South Okanagan

Slippery conditions on Dec. 28 for 51 km from Kaleden to south of Osoyoos

Motorists on Highway 97 are asked to take extra precautions on Wednesday, Dec. 28, because of black ice from Kaleden to Osoyoos.

DriveBC says the slippery conditions are expected for 51 kilometres, starting at Highway 97 and Junction 3A through to the Canada-U.S border, south of Osoyoos.

Sections of road south of Penticton are being reported as slippery by both DriveBC and Facebook users. Waterman Hill from Kaleden to Okanagan Falls, in particular, is being described by drivers as “icy.”

DriveBC is also warning for black ice on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

On Highway 3A, between Green Mountain Road and Junction 3A in Kaleden, drivers are also being asked to watch out for slippery conditions.

