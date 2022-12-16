The Lake Life Lottery launched in August and gave B.C. residents a chance to win more than $2 million in prizes. (Photo/Lake Life Lottery)

The Lake Life Lottery launched in August and gave B.C. residents a chance to win more than $2 million in prizes. (Photo/Lake Life Lottery)

Dream Christmas gift: Kelowna resident wins Lake Life Lottery grand prize home

Anokha Babu has won a Lake Country dream home worth $1.75 million

A new lifestyle lottery that benefits Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) and the YMCA has its grand prize winner.

Anokha Babu of Kelowna has won a Lake Country dream home worth $1.75 million.

The Lake Life Lottery launched in August and gave B.C. residents a chance to win more the $2 million in prizes.

READ MORE: Lake Life Lottery launches in support of Kelowna General Hospital and YMCA

Todd Karai of Kelowna won a Hawaiian vacation, while Kirk Gardner of Penticton won a holiday in France. The 50/50 draw ($258,950) was banked by Nicolas Bathan of Abbotsford.

KGH healthcare worker Allen Davenport won the early bird prize (Nov. 15) which included a 2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost and a Los Angeles or Phoenix getaway.

The full list of winners can be found here.

KelownaLake CountryLottery

