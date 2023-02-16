Council had set aside $45,000 in the 2022 capital budget for dog park improvements. (Photo/Google)

Council had set aside $45,000 in the 2022 capital budget for dog park improvements. (Photo/Google)

Doggone good: New park for pooches approved for West Kelowna

Council approved the new park at Wildhorse Park at its Feb. 14 regular meeting

The Smith Creek neighbourhood is getting a new dog park.

Council approved the new park at Wildhorse Park at its Feb. 14 regular meeting.

An existing dog park on May Street is on land leased from Central Okanagan Public Schools. The school district needs the land back for the expansion of George Pringle Secondary.

That park, and the community garden next to it, will be available to the public until the end of September.

Council set aside $45,000 in the 2022 capital budget for dog park improvements. Approximately $25,000 has been spent on improvements to parks in Shannon Lake and Rose Valley.

Staff was able to secure good prices on fencing and signage for Wildhorse Park, leaving about $20,000 for the future development of other dog parks.

Coun. Garrett Millsap said he heard loud and clear during the election campaign that the community is underserved with dog parks.

“I hope we are looking for some more opportunities with some potential parks that are under-utilized that we don’t see much traffic at to turn into dog parks.”

Staff is continuing to explore opportunities to increase dog parks throughout the city, particularly in Westbank Centre.

