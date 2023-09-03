Danny, the toy poodle, escaped the dog show in Summerland’s Dale Meadows Friday night. He hasn’t been found as of Sunday. (Submitted)

Danny, the toy poodle, escaped the dog show in Summerland’s Dale Meadows Friday night. He hasn’t been found as of Sunday. (Submitted)

Dog goes missing from dog show in Summerland

Danny is a one-year-old white toy poodle last seen near Nomad Cidery on Saturday

A white toy poodle has gone missing from a dog show taking place at Dale Meadows Park in Summerland Labour Day long weekend.

Marissa Johnson said she had brought her one-year-old dog Danny to compete at the Skaha Dog Show when it escaped from Dale Meadows sportsfield on Friday, Sept. 1 at around 6:30 p.m.

A massive search got underway by members of the show and the community but Danny wasn’t found.

Johnson said there was a sighting of him on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the railway tracks and around Springfield.

“I received a call that he was running past the Nomad Cidery. The area and the back hill was searched with no further sightings,” she added.

Unfortunately, Danny is running scared so she is asking if people do see the dog, don’t chase him but do call her right away.

“I am so impressed by the response from the community. I’ve been working super hard but I am exhausted,” she said.

If you see Danny, please call Marissa at 250-713-7217.

READ ALSO: Peach Cup readies Vees for season

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsDogsSummerland

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Westwold farmers irate, fear crops will be lost as fish protection order cuts off water
Next story
B.C.’s fire damage tops 2 million hectares

Just Posted

Over 100 enjoy the fun of the foam party held at Gyro Park in Penticton on Sunday as an end of the summer bash and fundraiser for wildfire relief. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
PHOTOS: Hundreds get sudsy for a cause at Penticton foam party

More than 40 additional fire fighters joined crews at the McDougall Creek wildfire as a precaution Tuesday evening as increased fire activity was occurring due to heavy winds. (BC Wildfire Services)
Over 400 properties still under evacuation order from McDougall Creek blaze

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s fire damage tops 2 million hectares

White squad celebrates after blanking blue squad 5-0 in the annual Peach Cup on Saturday night at the SOEC. (Penticton Vees)
Peach Cup readies Penticton Vees for upcoming season