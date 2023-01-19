Design underway of final section of controversial $8 million Penticton bike lane

The design phase of the last leg of the controversial $8 million Lake to Lake bike lane is underway.

The final section will see the route continue from the Point Intersection (at Galt Ave. and South Main St.) along South Main St. to its terminus at Skaha Lake Park.

“This section is anticipated to be more straightforward than the first few sections because of the existing painted bike lanes, generous road width and limited number of driveways,” said Kristen Dixon, the City’s general manager of infrastructure. “We recognize there will need to be special consideration of the design at a few locations, and we will work with affected property owners and other stakeholders to come up with the best possible design for everyone.”

Discussions with property owners and stakeholders are now underway. Once a draft of the detailed design is complete, it will be shared through the shapeyourcitypenticton.ca website.

Members of the community will also have an opportunity to discuss the design with staff at upcoming open houses. Residents are encouraged to register with shapeyourcitypenticton.ca to receive information about the project by email directly. Information about the project and the open houses will also be mailed directly to addresses along the route.

“We’ve heard the concerns and feedback following the completion of the first phases and hope to apply some of these lessons in this final section where possible,” said Dixon. “We encourage residents to share their feedback when the draft design is ready.”

A further announcement will be issued once the draft design is ready.

The Lake-to-Lake Route is a 6.7 km protected bike lane through the centre of the city intended to make cycling convenient and safe for residents of all ages and abilities, said the city in a release. Currently, 3.8 km of the route is complete and 650 metres will be completed in 2023 as part of the Point Intersection project. The final section is planned to commence later in 2023 and is subject to budget approval.

The complete route is estimated to cost up to $8 million and includes all costs associated with the separated bike lanes, intersection and sidewalk improvements, as well as storm system alterations along the route, said the city.

To date, the City has received $1 million from the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP), $750,000 from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), and used $1.2 million from the Canada Community-Building Fund to offset the costs of the project. The city continues to apply for applicable grants as they become available.

