Demolition begins on historic Penticton Bogners building

Demolition of the historic Bogners Restaurant has begun in Penticton.
The building, originally a home built in 1915, served as the site of the Bogner’s restaurant for over 40 years.
It is now being demolished to turn the property into a three-storey office building.
The last approvals needed for the demolition and new construction from the Ministry of Transportation were presented to Penticton council on March 7.
