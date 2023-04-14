An excavator at work Friday morning as demolition begins on the Bogner property in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Demolition begins on historic Penticton Bogners building

The former restaurant property will become an office building

Demolition of the historic Bogners Restaurant has begun in Penticton.

The building, originally a home built in 1915, served as the site of the Bogner’s restaurant for over 40 years.

It is now being demolished to turn the property into a three-storey office building.

READ MORE: Sous chef shares memories of Penticton’s iconic Granny Bogner’s before it’s gone

The last approvals needed for the demolition and new construction from the Ministry of Transportation were presented to Penticton council on March 7.

City CouncilNewsPenticton

