Demolition begins on historic Penticton Bogners building

The former restaurant property will become an office building

An excavator at work Friday morning as demolition begins on the Bogner property in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Demolition of the historic Bogners Restaurant has begun in Penticton.

The building, originally a home built in 1915, served as the site of the Bogner’s restaurant for over 40 years.

It is now being demolished to turn the property into a three-storey office building.

The last approvals needed for the demolition and new construction from the Ministry of Transportation were presented to Penticton council on March 7.

