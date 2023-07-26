Joshuah, 10, and his sister Aurora Bolton, 8, have been the subject of an Amber Alert since July 19 when they failed to return to their primary caregiver, their stepfather, after a planned vacation with their mom 45-year-old Verity Bolton. (Surrey RCMP)

Joshuah, 10, and his sister Aurora Bolton, 8, have been the subject of an Amber Alert since July 19 when they failed to return to their primary caregiver, their stepfather, after a planned vacation with their mom 45-year-old Verity Bolton. (Surrey RCMP)

Day 8: Search continues for missing B.C. children

Joshuah, 10, and Aurora, 8, have not been seen since July 7 in Merritt

The family of 10-year-old Joshuah and eight-year-old Aurora Bolton are reminding the public that the children are “so much more than ‘missing children,’ more than a few photos.”

Joshuah and Aurora have been the subject of an Amber Alert since July 19, which is now going into its eighth day.

They were reported missing July 18 after they didn’t return to their primary caregiver, their stepfather, on July 17 after a planned vacation with their mom Verity Bolton, 45. Police say Verity’s father, Robert Bolton, and her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov are with them and they’re believed to be living off-the-grid.

Joshuah and Aurora’s family, who has asked for privacy during this time, released a statement Tuesday (July 25).

“The love they share with their big sisters and brother is beyond beautiful and the impact on their siblings is so devastating. They love the time they spend playing with them, loving them and teasing them, it is a very big part of their world,” it reads.

“Their home, routine, friends, best friends, many cousins, aunties, uncles and grand-parents miss them more than can be expressed. They are loved so very, very much, and are so very missed.”

Here’s a timeline of the Boltons’ whereabouts:

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Amber AlertKamloopsKelownaMerrittSurreysurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Trudeau announces major cabinet shake-up, 7 new ministers
Next story
Taliban orders beauty salons in Afghanistan to close

Just Posted

A $35 million jackpot ticket was purchased in Kamloops while a $500,000 winning lottery ticket was bought in Shuswap from the draw on Tuesday, July 25. (File Photo)
Lotto Max $35 million winner purchased in Kamloops

A worker is position on the cliff overlooking Highway 97 during the work in the area of the Summerland slide. On May 15, a larger slide occurred covering a 40-metre section of the highway. Around 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material had to be brought down from the slope. (Photo courtesy of Heidi Berthiaume)
Highway 97 at the Summerland slide is now fully open

The July 21 lightning-caused Bull Creek fire west of Summerland grew to 7.4 hectares before it was held. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfires west of Summerland and north of Penticton under control

Blast from the past — A decade ago, Canadian Barbi Brochu was the first finisher of the swim leg of the 2009 Ultraman, setting a new women’s course record with a 2:42:41. The ultra-endurance race left Penticton in 2014 and returned in 2019. The race returns to the city from July 28 to 30, 2023. (Western News file photo)
3-day, 500-km Ultraman Canada race welcomes athletes to Penticton