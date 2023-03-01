‘Darth Blader’: Emcon name their wide-wing snow plow in Revelstoke

Emcon received name submissions over the last few weeks

Yesterday, following the trend that cropped up across Canada, Emcon Services Inc. made a special announcement about the name of one of their plows in Revelstoke: ‘Darth Blader’.

From Edmonton to Hamilton, municipalities across Canada have taken a new appreciation for their hardest working public workers — the snow plows. The cities put out polls online to get public input on what to name their snow plows. The results were as punny as you might expect.

Here were the options in Edmonton

A list of Edmonton's plow names. (City of Edmonton)

Here were the options in Hamilton

Emcon said in the announcement that they received several submissions, but eventually opted for ‘Darth Blader’.

While servicing the highways near Revelstoke and the surrounding Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Emcon said that drivers can keep an eye out for ‘Darth Blader’, which is the only Highway Maintenance Contractor with this type of wide-wing snow plow.

READ MORE: Public hearing, information sessions coming up for zoning bylaw at resort

READ MORE: Revelstoke Review calls for nominations of inspiring women

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
B.C. and Ottawa reach $27 billion health funding agreement
Next story
Chilliwack drug overdose victim leaves grieving family behind

Just Posted

Penticton RCMP says Wednesday morning’s fire in the 600-block of Pineview Road is “suspicious in nature.” (File photo)
Suspicious fire destroy 2 vehicles in Penticton neighbourhood, 1 car torched in separate incident

Penticton resident Seamus Kirby will serve 45 more days in jail for having a loaded handgun while having a 10 year firearm ban and a warrant out for his arrest. (File photo)
Penticton prolific offender gets 45 days for running from police with loaded gun

One of the five vehicles in the Flying Destruction bursts through an old trailer at the end of a day of races at the Penticton Speedway in a previous season. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Start your engines: Monster trucks, trailers returning to Penticton Speedway in 2023

Police had Highway 97 in Kaleden closed in both directions for two hours on Tuesday morning after a vehicle went down an embankment. The driver died at the scene. (DriveBC)
Driver dies in Highway 97 crash near Kaleden