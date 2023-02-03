Dangerous, violent offender may be in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP considers John Aronson dangerous and not to be approached. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP expects a violent, high-risk repeat offender, who left a recovery home in Lower Mainland, will head back to the Okanagan.

Police say John Aronson has a warrant for his arrest for removing his electronic monitoring device and taking off from the home in Surrey.

Aronson is Caucasian and 35 years old with multiple tattoos. He is five-foot-seven and weighs 155 pounds. Aronson has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a lengthy list of interactions with police in Kelowna which is why RCMP is anticipating his return to the area.

Aronson has been charged with several assaults, firearms, and other violent offences over the past several years, including a police-involved shooting at Orchard Park Mall in 2019.

Also in 2019, he was sentenced to time served following a high-speed car chase with police through downtown Kelowna. Aronson suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured skull, after his vehicle crashed, prompting an investigation by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO). In 2020, Kelowna RCMP was found not liable for his injuries.

He went to trial the same year and was convicted of failing to stop for police pursuit, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, and breach of probation. Aronson was most recently in court on Dec. 22, 2022 for several firearms-related charges.

Aronson is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If spotted, call 911 or Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

