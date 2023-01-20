Damage to a stretch of the Lake-to-Lake Bike Route in Penticton on Jan. 19. Design work on the final phase of the multi-million dollar project has recently begun. (Facebook)

Damage to Penticton bike lane expected to be repaired quickly

The damage comes as the final phase begins

While the design of the final phase of the Lake-to-Lake Bike Route has just gotten underway, public works are also busy repairing damage to a finished stretch.

A section of the Duncan Avenue stretch of the bike lane was damaged overnight, although the city is not sure of the exact cause.

Signs were torn out of the concrete barriers, along with a chunk of concrete.

The repairs are expected to be completed within the next week.

According to Shane Mills, communications for the city, the costs of the repair are expected to be less than $1,000.

The design work for the final section will see the route continue from the Point Intersection (at Galt Ave. and South Main St.) along South Main St. to its terminus at Skaha Lake Park.

