A cyclist is dead after suffering a medical emergency on West Kelowna’s Smith Creek trails.

Details are limited at this time.

Kelowna RCMP said an unfortunate incident while riding around 6 p.m. on July 28 caused the medical emergency.

BC Coroner Service is investigating.

