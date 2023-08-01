B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during an announcement, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during an announcement, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cyberattack on B.C. health websites may have taken personal information

240,000 email addresse may have had their personal data compromised

A cyberattack on three websites hosted by the Health Employers Association of British Columbia may have seized personal information associated with 240,000 email addresses.

Michael McMillian, CEO of the association, says information obtained could include social insurance numbers, home addresses, passport and licence details and other personal data.

McMillian says they’ll be reaching out to everyone whose information may have been compromised and will offer them two years of monitoring by the credit agency Equifax.

He says investigators cannot “conclusively determine” which information may have been stolen but caution demanded that they assume all information has been compromised.

McMillian says no health records were obtained by the hackers.

The Health Employers Association is the bargaining agent for 200 publicly funded health care employers, representing 170,000 unionized workers, including physicians, nurses, health science workers and paramedics.

cybersecurityHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Get ready to sneak some zucchini onto your neighbour’s porch Aug. 8
Next story
B.C. PharmaCare to cover another diabetes device

Just Posted

Penticton law courts. (File photo)
Jail for 22-year-old Penticton drunk driver who maimed motorcyclist

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops could see more fire activity in the next couple days with warmer temperatures and wind in the forecast. (BC Wildfire Services)
UPDATE: New mapping shows wildfire outside Kamloops more than 4,000 hectares

Four-time Stanley Cup champion Scott Niedermayer with OSNS alumni Charlie Moore at the 2022 Tee it Up for Kids golf tournament in Oliver. (Photo- OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre)
Former local NHL stars throw support behind OSNS golf tournament in Oliver

Boaters are asked to give crews space on Okanagan Lake as the recovery of the shrimp boat continues. (Contributed)
Boaters making waves in recovery efforts on Okanagan Lake