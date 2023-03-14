(File photo)

(File photo)

Crisis call leads to Explosive Disposal Unit dispatched to West Kelowna home

West Kelowna RCMP identified potentially dangerous items while at a man in crisis’ residence

While helping a man in crisis on March 13, the West Kelowna RCMP found some potentially volatile materials and consulted the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU).

The EDU travelled to the residence on Churchill Road in West Kelowna and safely disposed of the concerning items.

“The RCMP’s number one priority is public safety which also includes the officers themselves. When anyone encounters materials that are potentially hazardous or volatile, consultation must be had with experts in these kinds of matters to eliminate risks when handling them,” said Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

The man was apprehended and taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

Police do not believe this is related to the events in Kelowna from two weeks ago and there is no further public safety concerns, said Della-Paolera.

The incident is still being investigated with no further details at this time.

READ MORE: ‘Made safe’: Explosive neutralized in Kelowna after Highway 97 shut down for hours

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West Kelownamental healthRCMP

Previous story
B.C. government expanding post-secondary tuition waiver for former youths in care
Next story
Pilot program allows alcohol on 3 Summerland beaches

Just Posted

Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, of Burnaby, has been reported missing by the Burnaby RCMP who believe he may be in the Okanagan. (Contributed)
Missing Burnaby man may be in Okanagan

The Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry is celebrating one year on Sunday, March 19 from 11 to 1 p.m. on Ellis Street outside the Elks Club. (Logan Lockhart Western News file photo)
Penticton Community Fridge celebrates 1 year anniversary

Penticton Indian Band. (Submitted logo)
Penticton Indian Band Police warn of attempted abduction

Juno Award winners Digging Roots will be one of several Indigenous artists performing at the upcoming SKƏLƔAP Movable Feast in Penticton on March 29. (Ratul Debnath photo)
Movable Feast showcases Indigenous artistry in Penticton

Pop-up banner image