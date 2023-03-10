Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating after a body was discovered on 15th Avenue Feb. 28. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating after a body was discovered on 15th Avenue Feb. 28. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Crime ruled out in discovery of body on Vernon street

Remains were found on 15th Avenue Feb. 28

Suspicions have eased after a body was found on a roadway Feb. 28.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP does not believe any criminality is involved in the death.

Police were called to the 4100 block of 15th Avenue around 6:45 a.m. where a deceased person was found on the roadway.

“In partnership with the BC Coroners Service, a full and comprehensive investigation was conducted and no evidence was found to suggest any criminality was involved in the person’s death,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the man.”

Out of respect for privacy for the deceased, no additional information will be released.

