Crews working to upgrade Summerland roads

Improvement projects and bike lanes planned around the community

Crews are continuing work on Victoria Road South between Dunham Crescent and Agur Street. The work includes upgrades to drainage infrastructure, installation of a multi-use path and repaving of the road. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The municipality of Summerland is working on road improvements around the community.

A road upgrade project on Giants Head Road has been completed and improvements to a portion of Jubilee Road have been finished, except for signage which still needs to be installed.

“Paving more roads is one of council’s top priorities,” said Mayor Doug Holmes.

Joe Mitchell, Summerland’s director of works and infrastructure, said signage on the Jubilee Road upgrade will be installed in the coming weeks.

The work included upgrading old water mains, installing pedestrian safety features, repaving the road surface and creating a bike lane.

Crews are now working on a portion of Victoria Road South and have started work on a portion of Dale Meadows Road, Mitchell said.

The Victoria Road South project, from Dunham Crescent to Agur Street, includes upgrades to drainage infrastructure, installation of a multi-use path and repaving of the road.

Mitchell said the road work is now experiencing equipment and material delays as a result of the rock slide on Highway 97 north of Summerland. The slide occurred in late August and has resulted in lengthy detours to access Summerland and the South Okanagan from areas north of the slide.

The Dale Meadows Road project will also include road improvements and the addition of a separate bike lane.

The work on Victoria Road South and Dale Meadows Road are expected to be finished by November.

Mitchell said the bike lanes will be cleared of snow and maintained by municipal crews during the winter. However, these lanes will not be the most immediate priority following a snowfall.

