Crews working to dismantle iconic Summerland pier

Kiwanis Pier has been deemed unsafe, with plans in place to replace it

Crews have started work on dismantling Kiwanis Pier in Summerland.

The municipality said work was scheduled to begin on Thursday, Sept. 14 with an expected completion date of Friday, Sept. 22.

The demolition work requires the closure of the north boat ramp at Peach Orchard Park on the weekdays. The south ramp will remain open.

Summerland council has committed the funds for the basic design of the pier.

The pier has been closed to the public since November 2022 because it is in poor condition. A structural assessment confirmed the pier had to be removed. In February, Graham Statt, chief administrative officer with the municipality of Summerland, said the majority of the piles on the pier are in poor condition and the structure is no longer safe.

The cost of replacing the pier has been estimated at up to $1 million.

The Rotary Club of Summerland and the municipality are working to create a new pier at the same location, with Rotary doing fundraising for the replacement pier.

Summerland council applied for this amount in a B.C. tourism grant, but the grant was denied.

In April 2023, Summerland council earmarked $300,000 of the $4.533 million Growing Communities Fund money for the pier. This is in addition to the $200,000 which had been set aside earlier to remove the existing pier.

The pier has been a Summerland landmark since 1999 and has been popular with residents and visitors alike.

The structure is on the same spot and follows the same design as the Canadian Pacific Wharf. The wharf had been constructed in 1910 and was an important transportation link in the community. By the 1970s, the wharf was showing its age and eventually, it was torn down.

The existing pier was constructed by the Summerland Kiwanis Club and the Rotary Club of Summerland, with the help of donations from the community.

