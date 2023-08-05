Crews are responding to a woodland wildfire, just west of Castlegar Saturday evening, Aug. 5, 2023. (Betsy Kline)

Crews responding to wildfire near Castlegar

Castlegar Fire Department is headed to the scene

Crews are responding to a woodland wildfire, just west of Castlegar Saturday evening.

B.C. Wildfire Service notes the fire was discovered just before 5 p.m. Aug. 5. It is 0.009 hectares and near Merry Creek.

Castlegar Fire Department is approaching from several direction, and the Southeast Fire Centre is already sending helicopters. A water bomber is also assisting.

Planes are circling the area on repeat.

Emergency crews heard on the scanner noted that planes are expected to be used for the next 45 minutes to an hour and then ground crews will head in.

Castlegar fire crews have already been busy this week, with a string of suspicious fires.

By Friday morning, Castlegar Fire Department had put out its fifth suspicious fire in less than a week.

Castlegar RCMP have identified a “person of interest” in relation to a number of suspicious fires in the Castlegar area in recent months.

More to come.

READ MORE: Castlegar firefighters respond to 5th suspicious fire this week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vehicle collision east of Revelstoke closes Highway 1
Next story
PHOTOS: Yee-haw! Cowboy festival takes over Spallumcheen Ranch

Just Posted

A fatal crash involving four youths on jet skis in Skaha Lake is being investigated by the RCMP. (File photo)
14-year-old killed in jet ski crash on Skaha Lake

BC Wildfire Services are continuing to battle the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Services)
Wildfire north of Chase shows minimal growth as crews continue to battle blaze

BC Wildfire Services continue to battle the Eagle Bluff Wildfire in Osoyoos. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Melissa Genberg)
UPDATE: Osoyoos’ Eagle Bluff wildfire now more than 7,000 hectares

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops is experiencing increased fire activity. (BC Wildfire Service)
Hot weather, swirling winds leading to increased wildfire activity outside Kamloops