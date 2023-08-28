Crater Creek wildfire near Keromeos still at 44,000 hectares

Cathedral Lake Lodge protection equipment was in place for the weekend

Cathedral Lakes Lodge is still standing from the out-of-control Crater Creek wildfire. (Cathedral Lakes Lodge)

The Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos remains at approximately 440,000 hectares, but is still burning out of control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), fire activity increased on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 27).

Cathedral Lake Lodge protection equipment was in place for the weekend and will be reviewed today (Aug. 28).

Late yesterday aircraft established a retardant guard around the Twin Buttes Cabin to the southwest of the fire.

Heavy equipment is continuing to establish some containment lines to the north and northwest.

Preparation is also underway for a planned ignition to take place in the northwest perimeter. The burn will safely takeout fuels between the fire’s edge and the guard to tie in and lock off the northwest corner of the blaze.

The fire has crossed over the Canada-U.S. border and is approximately 2,045 hectares on the U.S. side. The BCWS is working with its American partners in response to the fire.

Several evacuation orders and alerts remain in place and can be viewed on the Regional District Okanagan Similkimeen Emergency Operations Centre website.

