Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos grows over 22,000 hectares

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for dozens of properties

The Crater Creek fire ballooned and merged with the Gillianders Creek fire on Tuesday, sending up a plume of smoke so big it could be seen into Kelowna. (Mandi Stewart)

The Crater Creek Wildfire south of Keremeos grew again overnight to more than 22,000 hectares.

As of Friday morning, Aug 18, 189 properties in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen are under evacuation alert, and 19 are under evacuation order.

The properties under order include multiple trailer parks that were told to evacuate on Thursday evening.

The Upper Similkameen Indian Band also issued an evacuation alert for all of the Chuchuwayha 2 Reserve, and all properties on both sides of Highway 3 from Rustic Campin north to 5971 Highway 3.

An Emergency Reception Centre has been activated at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton for residents under evacuation order.

The fire continues to burn in steep terrain, challenging the response efforts by BC Wildfire Service crews.

Visibility on the fire remains hampered by the thick smoke, which has made aerial support hold until there are clear opportunities.

Heavy equipment and structural protection crews are also assigned to the fire.

READ MORE: Mobile home parks evacuated due to Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos

The full lists of RDOS evacuation orders and alerts can be found on emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

All residents on evacuation orders are asked to register at the ESS Reception Centre. Residents on evacuation alert or order can call ESS at 250-486-1890 for further information.

People concerned about evacuees are asked to call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225.

Residents on evacuation alerts and orders, or who have been displaced from their homes due to the emergency, are asked to self-register for ESS through Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

