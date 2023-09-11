The Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos continues to burn out of control, as of Sept. 6. (Photo- BC Wildfire Service)

Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos being held

The fire has been burning since July 22 but is not likely to grow

The Crater Creek wildfire is being held but a crew is still working on the northwest flank of the fire.

The area restriction for the wildfire area has been retracted, however a number of properties in the Lower Similkameen Indian Band remain on evacuation alert according to the BC Wildfire Service page for the fire.

The fire has stayed the same size of 46,504 hectares since Sept. 4. The fire is now considered held which means it is not expected to grow any further.

The BCWS currently has four firefighters still attached to the lightning-caused fire, which has been burning since July 22.

Homes and structures were damaged by the fire, and the RDOS stated on Aug. 29 that it was contacting property owners in the fire area to notify and confirm any damages.

