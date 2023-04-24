Traffic has backed up due to a crash at the weigh scales between Highways 3A and 97 outside Kaleden. (Drive BC)

Traffic has backed up due to a crash at the weigh scales between Highways 3A and 97 outside Kaleden. (Drive BC)

Crash snarls traffic at newly improved Highways 97-3A junction near Penticton

The crash is the first one to substantially impact the intersection since safety improvements went in

Despite recent safety improvements, a crash closed down Highway 97 at the junction with Highway 3A just outside of Kaleden.

Traffic backed up on the southbound lanes due to the two-vehicle crash just before 4:10 p.m. A flatbed was on scene to load up the damaged vehicles at 4:40 p.m.

It’s not currently known if there were any serious injuries.

RCMP and first responders are on the scene.

Traffic appears to be flowing along the northbound lanes.

READ ALSO: Trial for former hockey coach accused of voyeurism in Penticton set for 2024

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewscollisionTraffic

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Traveller who arrived at B.C. airport now missing for a week, say Mounties

Just Posted

Traffic has backed up due to a crash at the weigh scales between Highways 3A and 97 outside Kaleden. (Drive BC)
Crash snarls traffic at newly improved Highways 97-3A junction near Penticton

B.C. Supreme Court chambers at the Penticton Law Courts on Main Street. (File-Western News)
Conditional sentence for man who broke into Oliver winery

William ‘Bill’ Frank Rotheisler, was the head coach for the Castlegar Rebels in 2018. (Chelsea Novak/Castlegar News)
Trial for former hockey coach accused of voyeurism in Penticton set for 2024

Newcomers racing back to shore on their first time paddling at 2021’s Come Try Dragon Boating on Skaha Lake. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Come Try Dragon Boating in Penticton on May 6