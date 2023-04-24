Crash snarls traffic at newly improved Highways 97-3A junction near Penticton

The crash is the first one to substantially impact the intersection since safety improvements went in

Traffic has backed up due to a crash at the weigh scales between Highways 3A and 97 outside Kaleden. (Drive BC)

Despite recent safety improvements, a crash closed down Highway 97 at the junction with Highway 3A just outside of Kaleden.

Traffic backed up on the southbound lanes due to the two-vehicle crash just before 4:10 p.m. A flatbed was on scene to load up the damaged vehicles at 4:40 p.m.

It’s not currently known if there were any serious injuries.

RCMP and first responders are on the scene.

Traffic appears to be flowing along the northbound lanes.

