Power has been knocked out for 454 customers in Vernon and Coldstream due to a vehicle crash Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

Power has been knocked out for 454 customers in Vernon and Coldstream due to a vehicle crash Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

Crash knocks out power for hundreds in Vernon

Power has been off for 454 residents since 11 a.m. Wednesday

Update: 3:30 p.m.

Power has now been restored to all but 29 customers north of Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, west of Kalview Drive and south of Clerke Road.

Crews are on site and BC Hydro estimates power will be restored for the customers still affected by 7:30 p.m.

……………………………………

Original:

Power is out for hundreds of Vernon and Coldstream residents due to a vehicle incident, BC Hydro reports.

According to the utility, power is out for 454 customers west of Kidston Road and south of Highway 97. The power has been off since 11:06 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Crews are on site making repairs as of 1:21 p.m., but BC Hydro does not have an estimated time for when power will be restored.

BC Hydro says the cause of the outage is a motor vehicle crash.

READ MORE: Icy winds, snow, hit much of B.C., weekend snow possible for south coast: forecasters

READ MORE: Coldstream council eyeing steep tax hike

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

motor vehicle crashpower outagesVernon

Previous story
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
Next story
B.C. teens apologize for attacking unhoused Trail residents with BB guns

Just Posted

WestJet has put a halt on plans to offer flight service between Vancouver and Penticton six times a week. (Mark Brett - Western News file)
WestJet cancels flight route between Penticton and Vancouver

An Early Childcare Education student at the Penticton campus. (Okanagan College photo)
Okanagan College’s Penticton campus opens new spaces for Early Childhood Education students

Vitalina Varnytska talks with daughter Vlada, 17, and son Ustym on the Okanagan Lake walkway. The family moved her from the Ukraine after war escalated in their country. (Penticton Herald/LJI)
The journey from Ukraine to Penticton and a new life

Pat Wand (middle) joined by Beverley Fox (left) and Irene Ramsay (right) for their weekly bottle drive outside Penticton’s IGA. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Penticton’s weekly bottle drive at IGA to help support family of 5 from Ukraine