Multi-vehicle incident at Highway 6 and 15th Street

Those heading to Lumby are advised to take an alternate route this morning.

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 6, at 15th Street.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Drivers can take Middleton Way through Coldstream and connect to Aberdeen Road to access Highway 6.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating body found in car at Vernon home

READ MORE: Four impaired drivers taken off North Okanagan roads

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashVernon