Natalie Stewart tries out her beer pong skills during the third annual Great Okanagan Beer Festival - Image Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Natalie Stewart tries out her beer pong skills during the third annual Great Okanagan Beer Festival - Image Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Crack a cold one at the frothiest festival in Kelowna

Tickets are on sale now for the May.13, Kelowna Beer Festival

The brews are back in town.

The Kelowna Beer Fest is taking over after the fourth cancellation of the popular ‘Great Okanagan Beer Festival’ left a pint sized hole in hearts across the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Pour one out for the cancelled 2023 Okanagan Beer Festival

“It’s crazy to think that with all of the great breweries and cideries we have in this city, we don’t have an event dedicated to showcasing their amazing brews,” said Kurt, one of the founders of the fizzy festival.

“Kelowna Beer Fest is an opportunity to reconnect with friends, soak up some Okanagan spring weather, and share some laughs while supporting our local brewery businesses,” said co-founder Mitch.

A portion of every ticket sold goes towards the Central Okanagan Brewers Association (COBrA), a new local initiative created to unify the brewery community.

The event runs from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m downtown Kelowna at City Park. The event will feature more than 30 local breweries and cideries in addition to food trucks, a retail market, music from DJ Invizible & Meems, and games to keep the good times rolling.

“The local brewery scene has exploded in the past few years; so it’ll be a great chance for people to get a taste of Kelowna.” says Kyle Nixon, owner and operator of BNA Brewing Co.

Thick as Thieves Entertainment, the group producing the event, is responsible for other local events including Denim on the Diamond, AltiTunes and Island Time.

Tickets for Kelowna Beer Fest start at $35 for General Admission but keep an eye on the festival’s social media for promo codes.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Craft beerBeerCity of KelownaFestival

Previous story
Seniors advocate says B.C. should eliminate home support fees

Just Posted

Kurt Goessman is February’s RDOS Volunteer of the Month. (Submitted)
Okanagan Falls volunteer karate instructor paying it forward

Canadian comedian Chris Griffin has selected Penticton as the destination to film his debut comedy special in early March. (Photo- Chris Griffin/Facebook)
This comedian could have performed anywhere in Canada: Here’s why he chose Penticton

Penticton firefighters douse a large brush fire in the industrial area off Okanagan Avenue West on Thursday afternoon (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Penticton firefighters puts out large brush blaze off Highway 97

A Penticton mom is warning others after a woman took a scary fascination with her daughter in the play place of McDonald’s on Feb. 22. RCMP have been made aware. (Google photos)
Odd incident with stranger at Penticton McDonald’s leaves mother shaken