A Canadian Pacific Locomotive (File Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

CP Rail train derails near Golden

This will be the third CP train derailment in recent years

No injuries were reported after a train derailed near Golden on Dec. 23.

Seven tallow tank cars derailed at mile 25 with no major destruction caused nearby.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties and no dangerous goods that were involved. This isn’t the first time a similar incident occurred.

Last year, a CP train also derailed near the Town of Field and while that had incident has no casualties and injuries, it did leave the entire town with no power and forced to use emergency batteries.

Similarly in 2019, a large-scale investigation was opened when another derailment happening that ended up with three casualties. This specific incident happened only 50 km from Golden.

