COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon care home

A COVID-19 outbreak has hit a Vernon care home.

Interior Health reported the outbreak at Gateby Care Facility April 20. The illness is contained to 2 North of the long-term care facility.

Interior Health said in an email that the outbreak affects eight people: seven residents and one staff member. There are no hospitalizations or deaths related to this outbreak as of Friday afternoon.

Outbreak measures are in place at the Gateby facility, Interior Health said.

There are also respiratory infection outbreaks at two other facilities.

Interior Health reported an outbreak at the Polson long-term care centre, in the Fintry North units, as of April 17.

The outbreak affects 12 people.

A respiratory outbreak at Noric House was also declared April 8.

The long term care facility, located at 1400 Mission Rd., has impacted 11 people.

A respiratory infection is generally caused by viruses and bacteria.

They are spread through droplets when someone sneezes or coughs. Visitors are encouraged to avoid both facilities until the outbreak is over.

Coronavirusseniors housingVernon