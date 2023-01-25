Contractual increases for the Summerland RCMP detachment will add $129,624 to the cost of policing in 2023. This is one of the increases affecting the municipality’s 2023 budget. (Summerland Review file photo)

Contractual increases for the Summerland RCMP detachment will add $129,624 to the cost of policing in 2023. This is one of the increases affecting the municipality’s 2023 budget. (Summerland Review file photo)

Cost increases, new initiatives add to Summerland budget

Increases are calculated in preliminary 2023 budget

Rising costs are affecting Summerland’s 2023 municipal budget.

The preliminary budget shows contractual and legislative increases will add $468,915 to this year’s total.

In a report to municipal council, David Svetlichny, director of finance for the municipality, said the proposed 2023 budget includes several increases affecting the total budget.

Employment and collective agreement increases will add $160,565 to the budget for the coming year. Contractual increases for the Summerland RCMP detachment will add another $129,624.

Road repair contractual increases account for $38,000, while price increases for salt used in snow removal will add $10,000. Contractual increases for line painting account for another $30,000.

At the Summerland Landfill, wood grinding contractual increases come to $30,000 while scale contract increases are $10,073.

Insurance premium increases are $39,455 and other contractual increases are $21,198.

The municipal budget also includes 19 new operational costs and four personnel requests, totaling $628,046.

Some of these include $200,000 for a Fire Smart community grant, $28,800 for additional recreation instructors, $18,000 for Level 3 building inspection assistance, $15,000 to implement a crack sealing program, $89,602 for a new full-time landscaper, $68,610 for a new landfill operator for the organics facility for nine months, $66,548 for a new maintenance worker and $44,000 for an increase in fire department auxiliary wages.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal GovernmentSummerland

Previous story
Summerland taxes expected to increase by 3.76%
Next story
Kelowna launches innovative new thermal beds for those experiencing homelessness

Just Posted

Drugs being sold as down/fentanyl in Penticton that appear as grey pebbles have been found to contain enough fentanyl and fentanyl analogue to cause high risks of overdose and fatal overdose. (Interior Health)
Interior Health say risk high for fatal overdoses in Penticton street drugs

Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield presents the Community Radio Week Proclamation to Claire Thompson, the CFUZ president, on the steps of city hall. For the first time in Penticton’s history, the first week of February has been designated as Community Radio Week. (Photo- Peach City Community Radio Society)
Peach City Radio in Penticton ready to celebrate 4 years on the FM dial

Three motels bought by BC Housing in 2021 for redevelopment will be staying as they are for some time yet, as delays hit the design phase before the project was to get public feedback. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
BC Housing’s redevelopment of Penticton motels facing design delays

(@airrack/Twitter)
Morning Start: New record for world’s largest pizza