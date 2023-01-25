Cost increases, new initiatives add to Summerland budget

Rising costs are affecting Summerland’s 2023 municipal budget.

The preliminary budget shows contractual and legislative increases will add $468,915 to this year’s total.

In a report to municipal council, David Svetlichny, director of finance for the municipality, said the proposed 2023 budget includes several increases affecting the total budget.

Employment and collective agreement increases will add $160,565 to the budget for the coming year. Contractual increases for the Summerland RCMP detachment will add another $129,624.

Road repair contractual increases account for $38,000, while price increases for salt used in snow removal will add $10,000. Contractual increases for line painting account for another $30,000.

At the Summerland Landfill, wood grinding contractual increases come to $30,000 while scale contract increases are $10,073.

Insurance premium increases are $39,455 and other contractual increases are $21,198.

The municipal budget also includes 19 new operational costs and four personnel requests, totaling $628,046.

Some of these include $200,000 for a Fire Smart community grant, $28,800 for additional recreation instructors, $18,000 for Level 3 building inspection assistance, $15,000 to implement a crack sealing program, $89,602 for a new full-time landscaper, $68,610 for a new landfill operator for the organics facility for nine months, $66,548 for a new maintenance worker and $44,000 for an increase in fire department auxiliary wages.

