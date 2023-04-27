Chase RCMP respond on April 20 to a controlled burn near Niskonlith Lake that resulted in a serious burn for the person overseeing the fire. (Google Maps)

Chase RCMP respond on April 20 to a controlled burn near Niskonlith Lake that resulted in a serious burn for the person overseeing the fire. (Google Maps)

Controlled burn in Chase area leads to serious burn when man’s clothing catches fire

Chase RCMP report incident occurred at Niskonlith Lake, firefighters also respond to blaze

A controlled burn in the Chase area led to a serious burn for the person overseeing it.

Chase RCMP report being dispatched to a dropped 911 call about 1 p.m. on April 20 near Niskonlith Lake, southwest of Chase.

“On route, police learned a man had been burned and required an ambulance. At the scene police were told that the man had been conducting a controlled burn on his property when his own clothing caught fire. There was no water on hand and the man’s injuries were quite serious,” said Staff Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a media release.

The Adams Lake Fire Department also responded and worked for hours to control and extinguish the fire, Kennedy said.

Read more: ‘Senseless act’: Vandals remove memorial plaques from benches at Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake

Read more: City of Salmon Arm sets date for grand opening of Ross Street underpass

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fireShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. government grants Osoyoos with $550k for downtown plaza
Next story
Revelstoke and Kelowna RCMP searching for wanted man

Just Posted

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops has been the pilot location for a project aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of Interior Health operations. (Kamloops This Week photo)
Interior Health captures gases in Kamloops pilot project to lower carbon footprint

The two CHORD telescopes are tiny compared to the larger Synthesis Telescopes (right) and CHIME (left) radio telescopes they will eventually assist and replace at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory. 512 of the new telescopes will be built at the facility in Kaleden to help better probe the secrets of the universe. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
From beyond the galaxy: Okanagan’s CHIME telescope picks up more distant signals

A couple dozen people showed up at a rally on Thursday at Highway 97 and Riverside Drive on Thursday. Rallies for public safety to be restored were held across B.C. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Involuntary treatment needed, say Penticton ‘Enough is Enough’ rally

Osoyoos Town Hall (Image from osoyoos.ca)
B.C. government grants Osoyoos with $550k for downtown plaza