Contract awarded for review of E911 service in Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

A consultant has been hired to study improvements to the E911 service within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. (Black Press file photo)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has awarded a contract worth nearly $90,000 for an emergency radio telecommunications study.

The contract, awarded on Dec. 1, is to improve the regional E911 network and service functionality for the next 10 years.

Planetworks Consulting was chosen from the three proposals. The contract is for $89,967.

In 2010, the company was hired to complete an E911 Fire Dispatch Review. Two years later, the consulting firm was retained to conduct an engineering assessment of the region-wide emergency radio infrastructure. The company’s recommendations included a complete design of the radio system’s functionality, upgrading of the existing equipment and development of an ongoing maintenance plan.

Upgrades to the system were completed in 2017.

Since the 2012 plan, there has been growth in road rescue, medical first response, fire district response and the establishment of new fire departments in the region.

At present, 18 fire departments use the E911 network.

