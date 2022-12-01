A contract has been awarded for the design and construction support services of the Apex Fire Hall. (Apex Fire Brigade)

Contract awarded for design of Apex Fire Hall

Crown land had earlier been designated as site for building at mountain village near Penticton

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has awarded a contract for the design and construction support services of the Apex Fire Hall.

The contract for $266,111 plus taxes, was awarded to Johnstone Davidson Architecture at the Dec. 1 regional district board meeting.

A request for proposals was issued in September and nine proposals were received.

The Apex Mountain Fire Protection Service, near Penticton, was established in 2020, following a referendum. Prior to this, the fire brigade had provided minimal fire service to the community since 2007.

In 2021, borrowing of up to $3 million was authorized for the construction of a fire hall and the purchase of a fire truck.

In April 2022, a parcel of Crown land at the ski resort was selected as the site for the fire service’s hall.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District

