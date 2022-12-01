Contract awarded for design of Apex Fire Hall

Crown land had earlier been designated as site for building at mountain village near Penticton

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has awarded a contract for the design and construction support services of the Apex Fire Hall.

The contract for $266,111 plus taxes, was awarded to Johnstone Davidson Architecture at the Dec. 1 regional district board meeting.

A request for proposals was issued in September and nine proposals were received.

The Apex Mountain Fire Protection Service, near Penticton, was established in 2020, following a referendum. Prior to this, the fire brigade had provided minimal fire service to the community since 2007.

In 2021, borrowing of up to $3 million was authorized for the construction of a fire hall and the purchase of a fire truck.

In April 2022, a parcel of Crown land at the ski resort was selected as the site for the fire service’s hall.

