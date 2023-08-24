Construction work remains steady in Summerland

Houses are under construction on Landry Crescent in Summerland. Building permits issued by the community in July, 2023 topped $3.4 million. (Summerland Review file photo)

Construction activity is continuing steadily along in Summerland.

The most recent statistics from the municipality’s department of development services show 24 building permits with a total value of $3,407,900 were issued in July.

This is a greater number and a greater value of building permits than July activity in recent years. Prior to 2023, the July activity in 2020 showed 22 permits, with a value of $2,613,200. In July, 2022, the municipality issued 16 building permits with a total construction value of $2,738,000.

Since the beginning of this year, the municipality has issued a total of 115 building permits, with a total construction value of $29,120,123. During the same time period in 2022, Summerland issued 153 building permits with a total construction value of $33,737,000.

