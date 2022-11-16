Construction activity remains brisk in Summerland

Number of building permits so far in 2022 is higher than in past years

Construction activity in Summerland has been busy in 2022, according to the latest statistics from the municipality’s development services department.

In September, 12 building permits were issued, with a total construction value of $1,602,000. In October, 19 permits were issued, with a total construction value of $4,770,000.

READ ALSO: Summerland building permits top $6M in August

READ ALSO: Summerland issues 16 building permits in July

From January to October, the municipality issued a total of 202 building permits, with a total construction value of $46,082,000.

In a report to Summerland council, Brad Dollevoet, director of development services, said construction activity in September and October was slower than during the same two months of 2021. However, building activity has been busy throughout the year.

“The total number of permits is still on pace to be larger than last year,” he said, but added, “the district is no longer on pace to exceed the amount of construction value experienced in the community in 2021.”

Earlier this year, municipal projections called for construction in 2022 to be close to the 2021 figures.

At present, the number of building permits issued this year is higher than during the same time period in 2018, 2019, 2020 or 2021. The dollar value is higher than in 2018, 2019 or 2020.

Summerland’s construction activity in 2021 set a record with a total of 203 permits issued, with a value of $59,775,300.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConstructionNewsSummerland