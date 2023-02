Lana Fitt credits consistent, stable growth as key factors behind Salmon Arm being recognized as one of B.C.’s most resilient municipalities.

BC Business Magazine recently released its latest ranking of most resilient cities in the province. Coming in the 13th spot for 2022, up from 17th place in 2021, was Salmon Arm. In the top spot was Squamish (up from 32). Kelowna dropped from fourth place to seventh.

