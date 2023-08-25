Community paying it back to South Okanagan wildfire crews

Fifty boxes of food were sent out to firefighters on the Upper Park Rill Creek fire

After being evacuated back in 2022, Bikki Bayley and Mel Pocock decided to give back to the wildfire crews busy battling the Upper Park Rill Creek fire.

Bayley, who runs the Boards of Keremeos charcuterie business, put together boxes of food for the firefighters.

“I saw what was happening in Twin Lakes and I wanted to see what I could do to help,” said Bayley. “I made 50 boxes and then Mel took them out and distributed them everywhere. “

The community also pitched in, with Peach King donating fresh fruit and the Keremeos Legion #192, where Bayley works, donating the use of their kitchen.

“Everybody wanted to help. It was lovely to see the community come together,” said Bayley. “The most amazing thing was that I bumped into two of the fire crew later in the day, and they were so excited to meet me. They were really happy to have this, like a fancy picnic when they could get away from the fire.”

Giving back just made sense after the impact that firefighters had made in Bayley’s life.

“I was on evacuation last year in Olalla, and the year before I had a house fire, so I owe the fire crews everything,” said Bayley. “I’m very happy to give them something back.”

Like Bayley, Pocock had also been forced to evacuate Olalla in 2022 in the face of the Keremeos Creek wildfire. Pocock also has another personal connection that helped inspire her to get involved in giving back.

“One of the firefighting teams, I actually went to high school with one of the boys that’s down here,” said Pocock. “These boys had barely a shower or anything so I got them into a place up here now where they can have a shower, kind of like a base camp.”

For the last four days, Pocock has also been cooking and providing food for some of the firefighters as they rotate off their shifts on the fire.

Just like in Keremeos, the community in Twin Lakes has been eager to support and give back to the crews working to protect their community.

“Yesterday, the whole White Lake Road, the whole community put together a bunch of chili and everything for the firefighters,” said Pocock. “And I’ve been taking donations from the community to make sure that these boys are fed and all.”

Pocock said that everyone appreciates and wants to support not just all firefighters, but all the RCMP and security and everyone else that is helping contribute to protecting the community.

