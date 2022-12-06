DriveBC camera footage Highway 1 east of Sicamous. (DriveBC)

DriveBC camera footage Highway 1 east of Sicamous. (DriveBC)

Collision closes Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Semi truck jackknifed on road

A collision involving at least two semi trucks has blocked the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

Highway 1 is closed between Canoe Beach Dr. NE and Bernie Rd for 1.3 kilometres.

About 4 km east of Canoe, a semi is reported to have jackknifed on the road, completely blocking both north and southbound lanes.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and drivers can expect delays.

The story will be updated as details become available.

READ MORE: Heavy snowfall expected along Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AccidentsSicamousTransCanada

Previous story
Pierre Poilievre pumps natural gas during northwest B.C. tour
Next story
Lake Country RCMP investigating antifreeze dog poisonings

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
November real estate sales similar to pre-pandemic in Okanagan

Built in 1915, this Tudor-style home was the family residence of Penticton Dr. Herb McGregor. Located at the corner of Eckhardt and Argyle, this heritage house was turned into Bogner’s Restaurant in 1976 and has been serving farm-to-table cuisine since then. (Courtesy of oldphoto.ca)
Historic restaurant in Penticton could be turned into 3-storey office building

(File photo)
Pedestrian killed on Highway 97 in Oliver

RCMP are hoping to identify this man as a person of interest involved in a suspicious incident in October at the Penticton Community Centre swimming pool. (RCMP handout)
RCMP investigate suspicious incident at Penticton pool