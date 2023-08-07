The fire is now measured at nearly 16 hectares. Photo Facebook

The fire is now measured at nearly 16 hectares. Photo Facebook

Coalmont wildfire grows despite considerable air support

Blaze is nearly 16 hectares at mid-afternoon Monday

The Coalmont area wildfire has grown from three hectares this morning, Monday August 7, to nearly 16 hectares as of 3:30 p.m.

An update from BC Wildfire states the fire is out of control, and not responding to suppression efforts.

The blaze was discovered Sunday evening, August 6, and according to RCMP it was sparked by an ATV.

Nine firefighters were initially deployed and the following morning 29 personnel were on scene, along with two helicopters and several water bombers.

Overnight Sunday 1,000 people were evacuated from a music festival in the area, on private property, under an order from the Tulameen Fire Department.

There are no other evacuation alerts or orders at this time.

Read More: Ross Moore Lake wildfire steady overnight, erratic winds concern for afternoon

Read More: Heavy police presence in Kelowna for barricaded person

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresPrinceton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fire guard being constructed for Shuswap communities south of Adams Lake blaze
Next story
1000 music festival goers evacuated under threat of Coalmont wildfire

Just Posted

Inside the newly opened century old Stern Saloon at Crêperie Ooolala beside Okanagan Lake in Penticton. It was a dream come true for the creperie owner to be able to expand the eatery into such a cool heritage space. (Crêperie Ooolala)
Penticton crêperie can transport you to France and back in time

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops. (BC Wildfire Services)
Ross Moore Lake wildfire steady overnight, erratic winds concern for afternoon

A retardant line stretched out across the ground near Osoyoos. Controlled burns have been completed on multiple flanks of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire by the BC Wildfire Service. (BCWS)
BC Wildfire Service sees success with controlled Eagle Bluff wildfire ignitions

Lowriders, trucks and more were all on display at the annual Kars Under the K car show in Keremeos on Aug. 6. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
Photos: Kars Under the K returns to Keremeos