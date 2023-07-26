City of Salmon Arm limits water use to 1 day per week

Stage 3 water restrictions are now in effect in Salmon Arm.

Facing severe drought conditions, the city moved the water restriction stage dials on signs throughout the community clockwise by one spot Wednesday morning, July 26. In a bulletin issued the same morning, the city explained the move to Stage 3 restrictions is to “better manage water demand and ensure sufficient supply during summer months and more severe drought conditions.”

The restrictions apply to all properties in the city (residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, farm, etc.) that use the municipal water supply.

Under Stage 3, water use is limited to one day per week: Tuesday for addresses ending with 00-33, Saturdays for addresses ending with 34-66, and Thursday for addresses ending with 67-99.

On designated days, outdoor water use is allowed for a maximum of two hours in only one of the following time periods:

• 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.;

• 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; or

• 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The city said the midnight to 7 a.m. period is the preferred time period for automatic sprinkler systems, and that overall the best watering time is overnight or early morning, to maximize absorption and minimize evaporation.

Irrigation using city water is not permitted for properties of over a half acre (0.2 hectares). This includes properties with farm status.

Failure to comply with these restrictions may result in a fine, metered water rates, or a discontinuation of service.

For or any other questions or to report an infraction, contact city hall at 250-803-4000, or email info@salmonarm.ca.

