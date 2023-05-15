Penticton City Hall. (Western News - File)

City of Penticton’s ‘Sunshine List’ is growing

The list of employees paid over $75,000 grew over 9% in 2022

Penticton’s so-called Sunshine List has grown a little longer.

The number of city employees who made more than $75,000 is up to 158 in 2022, from 145 in 2021. The list is required to be published by the government every year.

The city paid out $28.9 million in remuneration to all of its employees last year. That is up just over nine per cent from the $26.6 million it paid out in 2021.

Out of the sunshine list’s top 158, the top five for the year including expenses for 2022 were:

*CAO/City Manager Donny Van Dyke at $250,413.12

*Fire Chief Larry Watkinson at $ 204,931.53

*General manager of community services Anthony Haddad at $204,471.53

*General manager of infrastructure Kristen Dixon at $199,912.68

*Director of finance Angela Campbell at $179,577.50

The city also publishes the total money paid, both in remuneration and expenses, for council members and the mayor.

The year’s list is a bit skewed due to the election in October, which resulted in pay being split between some councillors.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield was paid $39,763 in total between his time as councillor and then mayor in 2022.

Councillors Amelia Boultbee, Isaac Gilbert and Ryan Graham all were paid $3,701, while Coun. Helena Konanz received $3,172.

For the outgoing councillors, Frank Regehr was paid $27,400, Katie Robinson was paid $27,597 and Judy Sentes was paid $28,095.

Outgoing mayor John Vassilaki was paid $75,878 for his time in office.

Councillors James Miller and Cambpell Watt, who were both re-elected, were paid $27,465 and $31,108 respectively.

READ MORE: Highest earning Penticton city staffers made more during the pandemic

Highest housing prices, rents in Canada create ‘incentives’ for evictions in B.C.
B.C. to send cancer patients to Bellingham for radiation treatment to curb wait times

