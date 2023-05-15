City of Penticton’s ‘Sunshine List’ is growing

The list of employees paid over $75,000 grew over 9% in 2022

Penticton’s so-called Sunshine List has grown a little longer.

The number of city employees who made more than $75,000 is up to 158 in 2022, from 145 in 2021. The list is required to be published by the government every year.

The city paid out $28.9 million in remuneration to all of its employees last year. That is up just over nine per cent from the $26.6 million it paid out in 2021.

Out of the sunshine list’s top 158, the top five for the year including expenses for 2022 were:

*CAO/City Manager Donny Van Dyke at $250,413.12

*Fire Chief Larry Watkinson at $ 204,931.53

*General manager of community services Anthony Haddad at $204,471.53

*General manager of infrastructure Kristen Dixon at $199,912.68

*Director of finance Angela Campbell at $179,577.50

The city also publishes the total money paid, both in remuneration and expenses, for council members and the mayor.

The year’s list is a bit skewed due to the election in October, which resulted in pay being split between some councillors.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield was paid $39,763 in total between his time as councillor and then mayor in 2022.

Councillors Amelia Boultbee, Isaac Gilbert and Ryan Graham all were paid $3,701, while Coun. Helena Konanz received $3,172.

For the outgoing councillors, Frank Regehr was paid $27,400, Katie Robinson was paid $27,597 and Judy Sentes was paid $28,095.

Outgoing mayor John Vassilaki was paid $75,878 for his time in office.

Councillors James Miller and Cambpell Watt, who were both re-elected, were paid $27,465 and $31,108 respectively.

