City of Penticton wants to know your thoughts on giving bylaw officers more power

Public engagement goes all April to make sure everyone can have input

City of Penticton staff are inviting residents to provide feedback on a program that would give bylaw officers more authority when enforcing “disorderly conduct” in public spaces.

Council gave first reading Tuesday, March 21, to the Safe Public Places Bylaw, a proposal that calls for officers to have the legal authority when resolving reports on public disturbance, drug paraphernalia, spitting, vandalism, loitering and harassment, among others.

The bylaw includes public spaces like ATM machines, drive-thrus and bus stops.

Council’s endorsement of the bylaw initiates a public engagement period, beginning this week and ending on April 30.

Some form of the program already exists in places like Vancouver and Kelowna but has yet to be adopted in B.C. municipalities with populations of under 75,000 people.

“Many cities have introduced similar bylaws to help address behaviours in public places that contribute to feelings that a community is unsafe,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services. “With these same concerns on the rise in Penticton, the city is considering similar legislation.”

A newly-launched page on shapeyourcitypenticton.ca provides additional information on the bylaw and allows the public to review materials, comment on the program and register for upcoming sessions.

“These bylaws can be controversial and the city wants to ensure all concerns are identified and understood prior to council considering adoption,” said JoAnne Kleb, the city’s communications and engagement manager.

The Penticton Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the proposed bylaw.

A public engagement period, from now to the end of April, includes:

• Apr. 11 – Open House at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre between 5 and 7 pm.

• Apr. 19 – Online information session from 6:30 pm to 8 pm.

• Apr. 30 – Last day to provide feedback.

Engagement results are tentatively planned to be shared with council in June, according to the city.

