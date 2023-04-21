City of Penticton wants to increase access to secure bicycle parking

Residents asked to provide feedback on how to improve human-powered mobility across city

The City of Penticton wants to hear from you on how it can support human-powered mobility and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo- City of Penticton/Facebook)

Penticton wants to make it easier for people to “walk, bike and roll.”

That’s what the city said upon the launch of a new survey, included as part of its Community Climate Action Plan.

The survey asks residents about programs or amenities that could be implemented to support human-powered mobility.

“One of the goals of the Community Climate Action Plan is to make it easier for people to choose to walk, bike, or roll more frequently,” said David Kassian, the city’s sustainability supervisor.

“We are looking to increase access to secure bicycle parking and storage options as a start, but also want to hear from residents about what other programs or facilities will support active transportation in Penticton.”

New amenities could include creating a “bicycle library loan” service and adding “end-of-trip” facilities such as long-term bicycle parking, lockers, water fill stations and benches, the city says.

Initiatives will be supported through Penticton’s new Blue Skies Transportation Fund (BSTF), a program funded by an annual allotment from the Province’s Local Government Climate Action Program.

The survey can be viewed at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.

As part of its effort, the city says it offering free bike racks to businesses and multi-residential.

More information and registration can be found at penticton.ca.

“The City of Penticton has made a commitment through the Community Climate Action Plan to reduce our community’s carbon pollution,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“These small steps forward lead to bigger change and the Blue Skies Transportation Fund sets us on the right direction to a cleaner future.”

The city’s newly-launched survey comes on the heels of Earth Day 2023.

Related activities in Penticton will run on Saturday, April 22, at Gyro Park, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

