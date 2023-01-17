City of Kelowna looks to purge ‘Freedom Rally’ protestors from Stuart Park

An injunction was filed to the B.C. Supreme Court Jan. 16

Anti-COVID mandate protesters may have rallied for the last time at Kelowna’s Stuart Park.

The City of Kelowna is going to court to try and stop the almost weekly gatherings that have been held since early 2020.

An injunction filed to the B.C. Supreme Court Jan. 16 names David Lindsay, as well as “unknown persons operating as common law education and rights, John Doe, and Jane Doe.”

In its petition, The city makes several claims including that protesters are contravening several bylaws by conducting events, processions, parades and marches at Stuart Park and on city streets without a valid permit or written permission.

READ MORE: Kelowna officials warn against anti-COVID protests ahead of planned ‘mega rally’

The city also claims the rallies violate the good neighbour bylaw by disturbing enjoyment of the park by the public.

A statement of facts in the petition states that Lindsay is the co-founder and spokesman of “Common Law Education and Rights” or C.L.E.A.R.

Since the spring of 2020, he and others have organized dozens of rallies at Stuart Park, as well as other Okanagan communities, protesting COVID-19 mandates issued by all levels of government.

READ MORE: ‘End the lock-down’ protesters hit the streets in Penticton

Lindsay is also set to appear in court in February and March on assault charges stemming from an incident in August 2021.

READ MORE: Prominent Kelowna anti-lockdown protester faces assault charges

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Supreme CourtCity of KelownaCOVID-19vaccines